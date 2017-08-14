New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi is sticking by closer Aroldis Chapman despite his season-long struggles, squashing any rumours of a ninth-inning change.

“He’s my closer,” Girardi told reporters after the Yankees’ loss to the Boston Red Sox Sunday night.

Chapman hasn't looked like his usual dominant self all season and things got worse against the Red Sox. While battling command issues, he surrendered a game-tying home run to rookie Rafeal Devers - only the second time he’s given up a home run to a left-handed hitter in his eight-year career. The Yankees went on to lose in extra innings.

Chapman’s 3.48 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 33.2 innings seem fine, but other numbers paint a different picture. He is just 15 of 19 in save chances and his mark of 7.5 hits surrendered per nine innings is well above his career average of five. He has also surrendered 16 walks this year compared to just 18 in 58 innings last season.

Not only is Girardi sticking with Chapman, but he even went as far as giving him a vote of confidence Sunday.

“I don’t think [Chapman] gets rattled,’’ Girardi said. “I actually thought Chappy was really good in the ninth. He made one mistake.”

That one mistake cost the Yankees big time, pushing them to 5.5 games back of the division-leading Red Sox as opposed to 3.5.

“I have high expectations for myself. I take responsibility [for the loss],” Chapman said through an interpreter following the game.

The Yankees will begin a series with the New York Mets Monday night, while the Red Sox will return home to take on the Cleveland Indians.