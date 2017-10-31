Joe Girardi says he's "surprised" and "disappointed" to no longer be the New York Yankees manager.

The 53-year-old Girardi's contract was not renewed and the team announced that he would not return last week after the Yankees fell in seven games to the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series.

"It was fairly quick," Girardi told The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal in his first interview since leaving the team. "[General manager] Brian [Cashman] told me as an organization they had decided to go in a different direction. We talked for a few minutes and we talked later on for a little bit longer. For me, there was disappointment because I kind of wanted to finish what we had started this year. And I was looking forward to the growth of the organization, the young players, the more young players with the veterans we had."

Girardi had coached the Yankees for a decade, leading the team to a World Series in 2009. A catcher as a player, Girardi spent four of his 15 big league seasons with the Yankees, winning the World Series three times from 1996 to 1999.

The native of Peoria, Illinois told Rosenthal that he was looking forward to the upcoming season.

"I was very excited about 2018," Girardi said. "But in a lot of respects, I'm really thankful. I was there for 10 years. How many managers, head coaches in the NFL, NBA, NHL, college football coaches, college basketball coaches, get to spend 10 years in one place?"

The Yankees have yet to name a replacement.

Girardi admits to hold interest in working for the league office or returning to broadcasting. Girardi worked for the YES Network before and after his appointment as Florida Marlins manager in 2006.