Report: Girardi will not return as Yankees manager

Joe Girardi will not return as the New York Yankees manager.

ESPN was the first to report the news with Girardi releasing a statement shortly after, via WFAN Sports Radio.

“With a heavy heart, I come to you because the Yankees have decided not to bring me back,” Girardi said.

Girardi and the Yankees were eliminated by the Houston Astros in seven games in the American League Championship Series.

Girardi had just concluded a four-year, $16 million contract with the team and Thursday's news ends a 10-year run of Girardi managing the Yankees. The 53-year-old will finish his time in the Bronx with a 910-710 record and a World Series championship in 2009. He led the Yankees into the postseason in six of his seasons there.

Girardi also has a year managing the Miami Marlins.