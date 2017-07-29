Glen Abbey Golf Club in Oakville, Ontario has been selected to host the RBC Canadian Open in 2018.

The return to Glen Abbey marks the 30th time the venue has played host to the PGA Tour.

The championship will take place from July 23-29 on the 2018 PGA Tour schedule.

“Together with our partners at RBC, we are excited to announce the RBC Canadian Open will be contested at Glen Abbey Golf Club again in 2018,” said Laurence Applebaum, chief executive officer of Golf Canada. “Glen Abbey has proven to be one of the world’s premier stadium courses for spectators and fan engagement. With our 2018 venue secured, we will continue to work towards finding a permanent home that serves our needs for Canada’s National Open Championship well into the future.”

Glen Abbey hosted 22 Canadian Opens between 1977 and 2000. It has also hosted in 2004, 2008, 2009, 2013 and for the last three years running.