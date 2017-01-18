Gary Lawless TSN Senior Correspondent Follow|Archive

Jack Capuano got clipped on Tuesday and the knives are out for Winnipeg Jets head coach Paul Maurice. ‘Tis the season in the NHL.

But unlike Capuano, whom Islanders’ GM Garth Snow sacrificed to stay in the good graces of ownership and to give captain John Tavares hope for the future, Maurice isn’t going anywhere.

The coach is on the same page as GM Kevin Cheveldayoff and chairman Mark Chipman. The results aren’t what the Jets organization hoped for this season, but with a rookie goalie and one of the youngest rosters in the NHL, the team’s record of 20-23-4 isn’t unexpected.

Maurice is doing what Cheveldayoff and the organization have asked of him — he’s playing and teaching kids. There has been considerable improvement in Jacob Trouba, Mark Scheifele and Nik Ehlers. The next trick is to bring it all together and convert talent into wins. That isn’t going to happen until this team can stop the puck.

Some have argued the Jets’ lack of structure is the reason they’re giving up so many goals – more than three per game. At least one set of numbers suggests otherwise. Winnipeg’s team save percentage is .899, fifth-worst in the NHL. But its 5-on-5 shot attempts against is 53 per 60 minutes, sixth-best.

Certainly, Winnipeg’s team game has looked ragged at times, but that most often happens after the goaltending has put the club in an untenable situation. The combination of Connor Hellebuyck and Michael Hutchinson has floundered of late and the team has followed.

There seems to be a lot of noise around Paul Maurice. I believe ownership and management are as committed to their coach as ever. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) January 18, 2017

Hellebuyck won the No. 1 job based on a strong audition midway through last season, but he’s learning on the job and the latest dip had to be expected at some point. Goaltending is the most important job in hockey and it’s also one of the more difficult to master. It’s why goalie gurus say it takes 3,000 shots against in the NHL to clearly know what a goalie is going to be. Hellebuyck is halfway there.

Hutchinson is 4-10 with an .894 save percentage this season. He hasn’t been the support system Hellebuyck has needed. Cue the return of veteran Ondrej Pavelec for Wednesday’s game against Arizona.

The Jets have problems — Maurice’s inability to improve team discipline and special teams among them — but the greatest issue is goaltending. Had the Jets kept the veteran Pavelec, a .500 goalie during his NHL career with a .907 save percentage over parts of nine seasons, coming out of training camp rather than Hutchison, it’s fair to argue this team would have three or four more wins and be comfortably in the postseason picture.

The organization elected to go with Hellebuyck, hoping he could replicate last season’s success. Up until getting yanked in back-to-back games last week (he was sitting at a .913 save percentage before those performances and has now dipped to a .907) that was the case. Hutchinson’s inability to provide a competent alternative has been the team’s real downfall.

The Jets are nearing a major decision for the future. Pavelec will be allowed to walk in free agency and Hutchinson is destined for the AHL. They need a legitimate answer in goal to go along with a burgeoning roster. The right goalie matched with this roster equals a playoff team. After that, Cheveldayoff has lots of prospects and cap room to augment his draft and develop work with depth and leadership to try and build a contender.

Pavelec recalled by Jets, will start Wednesday Ondrej Pavelec has been recalled by the Winnipeg Jets and will start Wednesday against the Coyotes. Pavelec has spent the entire season with the Manitoba Moose of the AHL. Sara Orlesky has more on the Pavelec's return and how the Jets are focused on getting wins now.

Any talk of Maurice getting fired is not only premature, it’s misinformed. Maurice has this season and next left on his current pact and it’s highly unlikely he isn’t given an extension prior to heading into next season. Chipman has said for years he doesn’t believe in his people working with the added pressure of job security squeezing like a vice. He believes it to be counter-productive.

Maurice has a career .507 winning percentage. He’s been to the playoffs five times and to the Stanley Cup final once in 18 seasons. His goalies in that time have combined for a .904 save percentage.

There has been a lot said lately about whether Maurice has been dealt bad cards in his coaching career or if he’s just a bad card player. Scheifele, Patrik Laine, Trouba, Ehlers, Blake Wheeler, Bryan Little and Dustin Byfuglien are certainly good cards, but there’s no royal flush without an ace and right now Maurice doesn’t have one in net.

That’s the difference here. Give the Jets league-average goaltending and they’re a much different team. They’re improving and climbing instead of struggling in the standings.

And no one would be talking about firing Maurice.