NEW YORK — Utah Jazz centre Rudy Gobert has been fined $25,000 for making physical contact with an official.

NBA executive vice-president of basketball operations Kiki VanDeWeghe announced Gobert's punishment Sunday.

The incident occurred after Gobert was called for fouling Giannis Antetokounmpo midway through the third quarter of Utah's 109-95 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday. A video replay shows Gobert touching the arm of an official in an apparent attempt to get his attention while disputing the foul call.