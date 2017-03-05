SAN JOSE, Calif. — Anibal Godoy scored early and the San Jose Earthquakes beat the Montreal Impact 1-0 on Saturday night in a Major League Soccer opener.

Godoy floated a left-footed shot just over the hands of goalkeeper Evan Bush in the 17th minute.

"It's up to us to play better, to be better with the ball and without the ball," said Impact head coach Mauro Biello.

Chris Wondolowski assisted on the goal, and had a header from the centre of the box sail over crossbar in the second minute. He is 24 goals shy of MLS career leader Landon Donovan.

Ignacio Piatti missed a right-footed shot from more than 35 yards out in the 75th minute for Montreal. He scored 17 goals last season.

In the 66th minute, Montreal's Hassoun Camara received a second caution, and a red card. Down to 10 men, the Impact tried to find a goal, but weren't successful.

"At the start of the second half, we grew in the game before the red card, but after, it was tough with a man down," said Biello. "We have to give more. We need to bring that intensity in every game because it's hard to win on the road. We will analyze the game to correct the things we can improve."

San Jose has missed the playoffs four straight years. Montreal lost to Toronto FC in the Eastern Conference Championship last season, and starts the season without renewing Didier Drogba's contract. Drogba had 21 goals in two seasons with the Impact.