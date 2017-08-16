Mitchell: Stroman in next tier of elite starters in American League

Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Ryan Goins exited Wednesday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays due to an injury suffered while trying to advance on a wild pitch.

Goins was sliding into second base when he was spiked by Rays infielder Daniel Robertson, he was called out on the play.

Darwin Barney moved from second to short and Rob Refsnyder entered the game to play second base.

Blue Jays manager John Gibbons was ejected from the game in the top of the seventh inning for arguing balls and strikes.

Toronto would go on to beat Tampa Bay 3-2.