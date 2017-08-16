Mitchell: Stroman in next tier of elite starters in American League

Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Ryan Goins exited Wednesday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays with a nasty-looking arm injury but won't be out for long. In fact, he'll be back the very next game.

Goins is in the starting lineup for Thursday's getaway-day contest with the Rays.

Today's starting lineup as the #BlueJays close out their home stand against Tampa. Start time is 4:07 pm pic.twitter.com/UyFvOC02lt — John Chidley-Hill (@jchidleyhill) August 17, 2017

Goins was trying to advance on a pitch in the dirt when the throw took infielder Daniel Robertson into Goins' slide and stepping on his arm.

After the game, Goins went for X-rays and they came back negative, good news for the Blue Jays who are already missing their Opening Day second baseman in Devon Travis.

"It's all good, just a bruise. I'm day to day," said Goins, who didn't have a bandage on the sizeable abrasion on his arm post-game.

Ryan Goins’ arm went numb when he was stepped on but nothing’s broken and says he’s fine. Nice little surface gash on left forearm #BlueJays — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) August 17, 2017

Goins was sliding into second base when he was spiked by Rays infielder Daniel Robertson, he was called out on the play.

Ryan Goins exits tonight's game due to injury.



Darwin Barney moves to shortstop and Rob Refsnyder will play second base. — Blue Jays (@BlueJays) August 17, 2017

Darwin Barney moved from second to short and Rob Refsnyder entered the game to play second base.

Manager John Gibbons has been ejected from tonight's game. — Blue Jays (@BlueJays) August 17, 2017

Blue Jays manager John Gibbons was ejected from the game in the top of the seventh inning for arguing balls and strikes.

Toronto would go on to beat Tampa Bay 3-2.