HOUSTON — Ryan Goins hit a tiebreaking RBI single in the 10th inning, and the Toronto Blue Jays rallied for a 4-3 win over the Houston Astros on Saturday night.

Goins hit the two-out single to left field off Francisco Liriano (6-7), and Rob Refsnyder touched home plate with his left hand just before Brian McCann tagged him. The Astros challenged the call, which stood after a nearly two-minute review.

Ryan Tepera (6-1) threw two innings for the win, and Roberto Osuna got the last three outs for his 28th save.

Kevin Pillar tied it at 3-3 in the seventh, beating the throw home on Jose Bautista's fielder's choice to first.

Josh Reddick hit a two-run homer in the first to give Houston a 2-1 lead, and Tyler White hit a solo home run off the train tracks in left field to lead off the third and put the Astros ahead 3-2. White's home run was his third homer in two games.