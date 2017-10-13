NEW YORK — Two-time U.S. women's figure skating champion and 2014 Olympic team bronze medallist Gracie Gold has withdrawn from the Grand Prix series.

Gold announced Friday she was dropping out of the top series for preparing for the Olympics. She cited "treatment for depression, anxiety and an eating disorder."

Gold previously dropped out of the Japan Open, an invitational team competition on Oct. 7. She now has abandoned her two major international assignments in the Grand Prix series: Cup of China and Internationaux de France. Both are in November.

With Olympic qualifying for the U.S. team set for early January, Gold's prospects for competing in the Pyeongchang Games are in jeopardy. She will still be eligible to compete at nationals even though she is skipping her Grand Prix assignments.

Gold helped the U.S. win a team bronze medal and barely missed making the podium in the women's event in Sochi.