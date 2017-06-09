The expansion Las Vegas Golden Knights added former NHLer Ryan Craig to their staff as an assistant coach, the team announced Friday.

Craig, 35, played pro hockey with the AHL's Cleveland Monsters in 2016-17, scoring 11 goals and 11 assists over 71 games as team captain. He was the captain for the Monsters' 2016 Calder Cup championship as well.

"I am proud to add Ryan as an assistant coach," said Vegas head coach Gerard Gallant in a press release. "He is well-respected in the hockey community and has been a tremendous leader throughout his playing career, both on and off the ice. I am confident that the leadership characteristics he exuded as a player will translate well behind the bench in his new role as an assistant coach."

Craig joins Gallant and the team's other assistant, Mike Kelly, in Las Vegas.

Assistant Coach Ryan Craig has been the captain of



Cleveland Monsters

Springfield Falcons

WBS Penguins

Norfolk Admirals

Brandon Wheat Kings — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) June 9, 2017

"I would like to thank Bill Foley, George McPhee, Gerard Gallant and the rest of the Golden Knights staff for this tremendous opportunity," said Craig in a press release. "I would also like to thank my family, former teammates and coaches for their continued support as I make the transition from a player to a coach. I look forward to the challenge and the excitement that this new phase in my career will bring."

Craig last played in the NHL with the Columbus Blue Jackets during the 2014-15 season. He has 32 goals and 31 assists over 198 career NHL games (14 seasons) with the Jackets, Pittsburgh Penguins and Tampa Bay Lightning.