The Vegas Golden Knights announced the hiring of Mike Kelly as an assistant coach Thursday. Kelly has worked with Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant with the Florida Panthers and Saint John Sea Dogs (QMJHL).

"We are very proud of the addition of Mike to our team's coaching staff," Golden Knights GM George McPhee said in a team release. "His experience as a coach at various level within professional hockey and as a recent assistant coach under Gerard with the Panthers made him a well-rounded candidate. His familiarity with Gerard's coaching style and practices will make this a seamless transition for our club."

Prior to working with the Panthers, Kelly spent four seasons with the Sea Dogs, two as Director of Hockey Operations/Associate Head Coach under Gallant (2010-12), and two as general manager (2012-14).

"I am very excited to be working with Mike again," Gallant said in the team release. "We enjoyed success in both Florida and Saint John and I am eager to bring that success to the Golden Knights. Mike is a great guy with a wealth of hockey knowledge and I couldn't be happier with the decision to bring him to Las Vegas."