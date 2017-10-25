LAS VEGAS — Oscar Dansk stopped 29 shots for his second career win in two appearances, and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-2 on Tuesday night to become the first expansion team to win seven of its first eight NHL games.

Vegas won its fourth straight and improved to 7-1-0 in its inaugural season.

Dansk made his first NHL start after replacing injured Malcolm Subban during a 3-2 win over the St. Louis Blues on Saturday. The 23-year-old gave up goals to John Hayden and Patrick Kane, but was otherwise stellar for the Golden Knights.

It didn't start so promising. Hayden stuffed one past Dansk just 3:33 minutes into the game for a short-handed goal.

The Golden Knights didn't take long to answer. William Karlsson tipped Colin Millers' shot from the point past Chicago's Corey Crawford.

A little over a minute later, Tomas Nosek pushed Deryk Engelland's rebound under Crawford's pads to give the Golden Knights a 2-1 lead.

Pierre-Edourard Bellemare extended the lead to 3-1 late in the second when he smacked Nosek's pass from behind the net past Crawford.

Activated from the injured reserve list hours before the game, Jonathan Marchessault took a pass from Nate Schmidt and hit the upper left corner of the goal with a shot Crawford never saw, making it 4-1 with 9:40 left in the game.

Kane finished the scoring with 1:05 left, extending his point streak to six games, the longest this season by a Blackhawks player.

Crawford stopped 29 of 33 shots on goal.

NOTES: Nationals star and Las Vegas High School grad Bryce Harper was at the game. ... The Golden Knights came into the game allowing 2.43 goals per game, fourth-best in the league, with the Blackhawks right behind them at 2.44. ... Vegas reassigned Vadim Shipachyov to the AHL's Chicago Wolves to make room for Marchessault, who has enjoyed success against Chicago, recording a hat trick last season, in March. He has two 3-point games against the Blackhawks in his career. ... Though he didn't register a point Tuesday, Golden Knights left wing James Neal has 20 points (14 goals, six assists) in 28 games against Chicago. The Blackhawks are one of four teams Neal has recorded at least 20 career points against. ... Chicago came into the game having killed 22 of 25 penalites over its previous six games. It killed four of five against Vegas. ... Duncan Keith leads the Hawks with seven assists but has yet to score a goal.

UP NEXT

Chicago: Hosts Vancouver on Friday night.

Vegas: Hosts Colorado on Friday night.

