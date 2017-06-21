Golden Knights likely to take Preds' Neal; could flip him quickly

The Vegas Golden Knights are expected to take veteran forward James Neal from the Nashville Predators in tonight's expansion draft, according to TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie.

McKenzie notes that Vegas general manager George McPhee could trade Neal quickly or even keep him until the trade deadline when he can be used to acquire prime draft picks as a rental player.

If there's no flip deal for him now, he could yield some prime draft assets for VGK as a trade deadline rental player. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) June 21, 2017

The Golden Knights will announce their expansion draft "claims" tonight at the NHL awards, but will wait until tomorrow to announce any trades, says McKenzie.

BTW, as I understand, VGK will only announce their expansion draft "claims" from each team today. Trades/flips etc would come tomorrow. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) June 21, 2017

Neal, 29, scored 23 goals and added 18 assists in 70 games during the regular season this year and added six goals and nine points in the team's run to the Stanley Cup Final.

The Predators have reportedly been trying to work on a trade with the Golden Knights that would keep Neal in Nashville, but it appears the two sides have failed to get it done.

Brandon Davidson of the Montreal Canadiens, Cody Eakin of the Dallas Stars and Brandon Leipsic of the Toronto Maple Leafs are three players who could hear their names called Wednesday night at the expansion draft as well, according to TSN's Hockey Insiders.

The Golden Knights are believed to have already signed Minnesota Wild forward Erik Haula as one their picks, receiving prospect Alex Tuch in the process.