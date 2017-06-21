Golden Knights make flurry of deals on draft night

The Vegas Golden Knights made a total of 10 trades on Expansion Draft night.

Vegas acquired a total of 11 draft picks on the night and a number of players and prospects.

Most trades were made in exchange for Expansion Draft Considerations in which the Golden Knights avoided picking specific players off of certain team's rosters.

Here's a breakdown of some of the smaller moves:

The Golden Knights acquired defenceman Shea Theodore from the Anaheim Ducks.

Acquired forward Reilly Smith in exchange for Vegas’ 2018 fourth round draft pick

The Minnesota Wild traded prospect Alex Tuch to Vegas in exchange for a conditional third round pick in either the 2017 or 2018 draft.

The Golden Knights acquired Nikita Gusev, a 2017 second round pick and a 2018 fourth round pick from the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Pittsburgh Penguins sent their 2020 second round pick to the Golden Knights.