The Vegas Golden Knights could already have three first-round picks locked up ahead of the expansion draft on Wednesday.

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports that a general manager guessed the new NHL club was ripe with high picks and could be in the market for more before they officially select their inaugural team.



The Golden Knights have maintained some sense of control throughout the NHL offseason thus far as teams prepare to file their protected player lists. Teams have shown interest in making deals with the expansion franchise in order to protect players they can’t include in their list.

LeBrun reported on Friday that the Nashville Predators were attempting to negotiate with the Golden Knights in an attempt to keep them away from potentially unprotected forwards James Neal and Calle Jornkrok.

On Saturday, Aaron Portzline of the Columbus Dispatch reported the Columbus Blue Jackets were nearing a deal to send a first-round pick and a prospect to insure the Golden Knights will select either forwards Matt Calvert and William Karlsson, or defenceman Ryan Murray.

A trade freeze will take effect at 3pm et/Noon pt on Saturday ahead of the expansion draft and will run until Thursday at 8am et/5am pt.