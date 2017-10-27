The Vegas Golden Knights placed defenceman Jason Garrison on waivers Friday.

The Golden Knights have kept nine defencemen on their roster throughout the season, openly seeking trade partners to avoid placing players with one-way contracts on waivers. The team used Garrison's roster spot to activate forward Erik Haula off of injured reserve.

Garrison carries a $4.6 million cap hit and a no-trade clause in the final year of his current contract. Garrison owns one assist in four games with the Golden Knights this season, averaging 18:54 of ice time per game. He was selected by the Golden Knights in June's expansion draft as part of a trade with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Also on Friday, the Golden Knights sent defenceman Griffin Reinhart to the AHL on a conditioning stint. Reinhart is yet to play in a game with the Golden Knights this season.

Vadim Shipachyov reported to the AHL's Chicago Wolves on Friday. Shipachyov was granted permission not to report to the Wolves when he was assigned to the team to start the season, but was expected to be suspended if he did not report after being sent down again this week. The Russian centre has been granted permission to seek a trade from the Golden Knights.