The Vegas Golden Knights recorded the first of many franchise-firsts on Tuesday, as their rookie squad made its debut in a 6-2 loss to the Los Angeles Kings' rookies.

The event, played at the Kings' practice facility in El Segundo, Calif., marked the first time that a team of Vegas players took the ice for a competitive game.

Vegas opened the scoring in the first period when forward Tomas Hyka skated in from the blue line and deked Kings' goalie Cal Petersen. The Kings tied it in the second and broke the game open with four goals in the third period.

Speaking to @GoldenKnights on Twitter after the game, Vegas GM George McPhee singled out forward Alex Tuch, defenceman Jake Bischoff and goalie Logan Thompson for their strong performances.

The two teams play another rookie game on Wednesday at the same rink.

The Golden Knights' full-squad pre-season debut is Sunday in Vancouver against the Canucks.