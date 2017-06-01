The Vegas Golden Knights announced on Thursday evening that they have signed right winger Tomas Hyka.

The news was first reported by Czech news outlet iSport earlier in the day.

Hyka becomes the third player signed in franchise history, joining Vadim Shipachyov and Reid Duke.

The 24-year-old was a sixth-round draft pick of the Los Angelese Kings in 2012, but has never played professionally in North America.

Hyka scored 17 goals and posted 38 points in 48 games with Mlada Boleslav BK in the Czech Republic League this season.

He was held without a point while playing in four games with the Czech Republic at last month's world hockey championship.