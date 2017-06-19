36m ago
Golden Knights talking with UFA D Russell
TSN.ca Staff
The Las Vegas Golden Knights are in preliminary discussions with pending unrestricted free agent defenceman Kris Russell, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.
LeBrun notes that nothing is close to getting done with the veteran blueliner at the moment and adds that Vegas will check in with several free agents over the coming days.
General manager George McPhee has an exclusive window until Wednesday at 10am ET to sign any unrestricted free agent or any unprotected restricted free agent. If Vegas signs a free agent, they cannot select another player from that team in the expansion draft.
The 30-year-old Russell scored one goal and added 12 assists over 68 games with the Oilers in 2016-17, his first season with the club. He added four helpers over 13 playoff games.
The native of Caroline, Alta., signed a one-year, $3.1 million contract with Edmonton just days before the start of the season.
Russell has scored 39 goals and 151 assists over 641 career games in the NHL with the Columbus Blue Jackets, St. Louis Blues, Calgary Flames, Dallas Stars and Oilers.