The first ever game for Vegas Golden Knights will take place on the road against the Vancouver Canucks.

The Golden Knights announced their preseason schedule on Wednesday, which opens on Sunday, Sept. 17 against the Canucks.

The Golden Knights will then travel to face the Colorado Avalanche on Sept. 19, the San Jose Sharks on Sept. 21 and the Anaheim Ducks on Sept. 24 before making their home debut on Sept. 26 against the Los Angeles Kings.

The roster of the Golden Knights will be revealed on June 21 during the NHL Awards. The team currently has three players under contract in Vadim Shipachyov, Reid Duke and Tomas Hyka.