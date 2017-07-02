Bob Weeks TSN Senior Reporter Follow|Archive

Sometimes your best simply isn’t good enough.

Despite a stellar Sunday, and a birdie-birdie finish, Brooke Henderson came up just short of defending her KPMG PGA Women’s Championship. In an exciting finale to the year’s second major, Danielle Kang made a 72nd hole birdie to slip past Henderson and claim her first title.

But even with the runner-up finish, the performance by the 19-year-old Henderson was impressive. She refused the give up, gutting out the final stretch to make Kang beat her. Her play down the stretch showed the mental focus she’s developed in her brief professional career and that is becoming her trademark.

“Really, [Danielle] won this,” Henderson said in her post-round press conference, “and I was just trying to make it a little bit closer and maybe force a playoff but like I said, I played great and I wouldn't really take anything back.”

The Smiths Falls, Ont., product started the day three shots back but quickly made up ground with birdies on three of the first seven holes. Over the next nine holes, she played steady golf, not holing any birdie putts but also not leaving any difficult par putts.

Her score was good enough to put her into a tie for the lead until Kang rang off a string of four birdies and pushed out in front. That’s when Henderson dug deep, refusing to concede her title without a fight.

After missing two crucial eight-foot putts on 17 and 18 on Saturday, Henderson made amends a day later, draining a 25-footer for birdie on 17 and then knocking her second shot onto the green on the par-5 18th. After taking a little extra time to line up her eagle try, she rapped it and watched as it stopped agonizingly right on the lip. Still, the birdie tied her for the lead.

“I had 236 to the pin,” Henderson said of her approach to the final green, “and it was straight into the wind and up the hill. So I was ripping three-wood as hard as I could and trying to get it back there. That was a great shot. You know, it gave me the opportunity to hopefully make eagle, and like I said, I left it one inch short, and that inch really cost me.”

When Kang followed Henderson with a birdie on the final hole, she edged the Canadian by a shot and deservedly won. It was a big win for the California golfer who was a two-time U.S Junior champion.

For Henderson, it continues some fine play of late, coming off her fourth career victory in her last start.

“I won in Meijer and second place here, and I feel like my game is in a great spot,” she stated. “And hopefully, like you said, I can ride the momentum and keep the confidence, and maybe win a few more times this summer.”

She won’t have to wait long for another shot at a major. The U.S. Women’s Open, to be held in New Jersey at the Trump National Bedminster, is two weeks away.