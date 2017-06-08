Bob Weeks TSN Senior Reporter Follow|Archive

Cambridge, Ont. -- So what do we make of Brooke Henderson’s 2017 campaign to this point?

Over the last few days out at Whistle Bear Golf Course in Cambridge, Ont., site of the final Manulife Financial LPGA Classic, the talk has ranged from “it’s early” to “what’s wrong with Brooke?” to “she’s fine.”

A year ago, playing her first full season as a member of the LPGA Tour, the 19-year-old burst from the gates with eight top-10 finishes in her first nine starts. She added in a major title at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship and won another crown at the Cambia Portland Classic.

This season, through 13 tournaments, Henderson has just two top-10s, and has fallen to 15th on the Rolex Rankings from a high of two in 2016.

It may seem as if she’s floundering yet she’s been out of the top 25 just three times, including a missed cut at the Kia Classic, just her second weekend off since the start of 2016.

Many of her stats are also similar or even better than a year ago. Last season, her scoring average was 70.38 and this year that mark is 70.37. A year ago, she averaged 3.76 birdies per round and this year, it’s 3.73. In fact, on average, she’s making one fewer bogey per tournament than she did in 2016.

To be frank, her season so far is the kind many LPGA Tour players would envy. But after last year, the comparisons for Henderson are sharp, although perhaps a bit unfair. Her 2016 campaign was nothing short of remarkable and to think she would match that every year is a bit misguided.

“Last year was almost perfect,” said Henderson. “Seventeen top-10 finishes, two wins, a major championship and playing the Olympics for Canada. A lot of goals and a lot of dreams were met last year.

“This year it hasn’t been the ideal season. It’s a little disappointing, but I’m still making cuts, finishing top 20, top 10s, top 15s, and I feel like my game is in a really good spot right now. I feel I’m playing really well and hopefully a few more putts drop on the weekend and good finishes are coming my way.”

Still, there are some who suggest Henderson’s game has slipped from last year. A few I talked with at Whistle Bear suggested her swing – especially off the tee – has become longer and looser than it was last year. And her short game, never her strong suit, has deteriorated and is less reliable. One player told me her game “seems to have taken a step backwards.”

Henderson, named Canada’s athlete of the year in 2016, is not working with a coach, although her father, Dave, does oversee her swing. She did work with Tristan Mullally during her years as part of Golf Canada’s national team and Young Pro program, and leading into the Olympics, but that partnership ended after leaving Rio. The two haven’t worked together since last August.

Of course Henderson would not be the first player to work without a coach. Graham DeLaet doesn’t use an instructor for his full swing, although he does have one specifically for his short game.

The other significant change for Henderson this year is a result of her success. She’s been thrust into a glaring spotlight that means more demands on her time from sponsors, media and fans. She is front and centre in many LPGA promotions and advertiser promotions, and her list of backers is lengthy, ranging from RBC to Sketchers to Golf Town. Compared to a year ago, a lot more people want a piece of her time.

“After my first year on the LPGA Tour, after winning my first major, I learned a lot,” stated Henderson. “I matured a lot and took a lot of responsibility. I think that’s where I learned the importance of time management and to still give myself enough time for rest and practice and to make sure I can perform to the best of my abilities.”

This week at the Manulife, that attention has only increased. Henderson has signed enough hats and balls and autograph books to giver her writer’s cramp. And she has posed for endless Selfies and high-fived hundreds. Through it all, one thing that’s remained consistent is her smile.

“Coming home, seeing fans, I want to really show them how much I appreciate their support every single week,” said Henderson, who tees off at 1:32 ET on Thursday. “This is the only time they can kind of see me face to face, so I want to take extra time and make sure I sign their autographs or take that picture. [I want to] try to leave them with a great memory that they can take forward and continue to watch me in other events all over around the world.”

She’ll try to leave them with a memorable finish here this week, one that would go a long way not only for the fans, but for the golfer who is hungry to get back on track where she was a year ago.