Golf on TSN

The Open Championship Final Round Now on TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5, TSN 4K and CTV

RBC Canadian Open: First Round - Player Groupings Thu 7AM ET / 4AM PT on TSN1 and TSN4

RBC Canadian Open: First Round Thu 3PM ET / NOON PT on TSN1, TSN3, TSN4 and TSN5