VICTORIA — Alberta's Colton Goller moved to 3-0 at the Canadian junior curling championships on Sunday with a 7-4 victory over Quebec's Vincent Roberge.

Ontario's Matthew Hall improved to 2-0 with a 10-5 win over Saskatchewan's Rylan Kleiter. Prince Edward Island's Tyler Smith picked up six in the sixth end to beat Sawer Kaeser of the Northwest Territories 16-2 and Newfoundland and Labrador's Greg Blyde got past New Brunswick 9-5.

Reigning Canadian and world champion Kristin Clarke of Nova Scotia picked up her first win of the event with a 9-4 victory over Zoey Walsh of the Northwest Territories. Clarke had started the tournament with two losses.

In other women's action, Northern Ontario's Krysta Burns downed Yukon's Alyssa Meger 15-4, Alberta's Kristen Streifel beat P.E.I.'s Lauren Lenentine 8-2 and New Brunswick's Samantha Crook remained unbeaten with a 13-2 victory over Nunavut's Sadie Pinksen.