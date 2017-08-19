DETROIT — Adrian Gonzalez's seventh-inning single broke a scoreless tie and the Los Angeles Dodgers went on to beat the Detroit Tigers 3-0 on Saturday.

The win was the Dodgers' sixth in a row and 21st in 24 games. Detroit has lost six straight and 12 of 14.

Dodgers right fielder Cody Bellinger left the game in the seventh inning. He rolled his right ankle in the sixth while catching a fly ball from Nicholas Castellanos. Yasiel Puig hit for him the next inning. Bellinger is listed as day-to-day.

Hyun-Jin Ryu pitched five innings, allowing three hits and walking four while striking out four. He needed 89 pitches to get through five innings, and was replaced by eventual winner Ross Stripling (3-4).

Brandon Morrow and Kenley Jansen finished off the shutout, with Jansen pitching the ninth for his 33rd save.

Tigers starter Michael Fulmer (10-11) gave up an unearned run, three hits and two walks in seven innings. He struck out six.