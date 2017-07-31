Washington Nationals left-hander Gio Gonzalez took a no-hitter into the ninth inning against the Miami Marlins but lost it on a base hit to Dee Gordon leading off the inning with the Nationals up 1-0.

He was removed from the game immediately after surrendering the hit.

Gonzalez almost lost the no-no in the eighth inning on a line drive to right field that Bryce Harper appeared to lose momentarily in the lights. He made a nice recovery and sank to his knees upon making the catch.

Gonzalez had five strikeouts and three walks Monday night, turning things over to Sean Doolittle, who came in and got two quick outs with a double play, then popped up Marcel Ozuna for the save.