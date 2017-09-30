ORLANDO, Fla. — Jesse Gonzalez made two of his four saves in second-half stoppage time to preserve FC Dallas' scoreless draw with Orlando City on Saturday.

Gonzalez closed out his ninth shutout of the season, stopping Yoshimar Yotun's close-range attempt in the 94th minute and Yotun's right-footed shot from outside the box in the 96th. Gonzalez also dived and punched away Seb Hines' point-blank header in the 76th minute.

Orlando City goalkeeper Joe Bendik had all five of his saves in the first 53 minutes for his seventh shutout of the year.

The draw did little to help the post-season chances of FC Dallas (10-9-12), which remained in a three-way battle with Real Salt Lake and the Houston Dynamo for the last two playoff positions in the Western Conference.

Orlando City (10-13-9) is on the brink of elimination in the East.