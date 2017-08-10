FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is watching the Patriots' exhibition opener.

It's his first game in New England since suspending quarterback Tom Brady in the scandal that came to be known as "Deflategate."

Goodell was in Patriots owner Robert Kraft's luxury suite as the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars started, according to a photograph posted on Twitter by The Boston Globe. Patriots spokesman Stacey James confirmed to The Associated Press that Goodell was at the game.

Goodell suspended Brady four games after an NFL investigation concluded that he conspired to use illegally underinflated footballs in the 2015 AFC championship game against the Indianapolis Colts.

New England fans rallied to their quarterback's defence and lashed out at Goodell for the harsh penalty that was based on dubious evidence. The Patriots went on to win the Super Bowl anyway — Brady's fifth.

