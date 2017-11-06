Schefter: 'Gordon reportedly in best shape of his life'

Josh Gordon will take the next step towards returning to NFL action this week, when he reports to the Cleveland Browns Tuesday, the team announced on Monday.

WR Josh Gordon will report to Berea Tuesday



📰 » https://t.co/hAs4rHFTKk pic.twitter.com/dWx79Zb1jJ — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 6, 2017

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Browns are targeting their Week 13 game against the Los Angeles Chargers for Gordon to make his return to game action.

Gordon was conditionally reinstated by the NFL earlier this month after a nearly three-year absense. The talented 26-year-old wide receiver hasn't played since December, 2014 after repeated violations of the league's substance abuse policy.

After an impressive rookie season in 2012, Gordon had a breakout 2013 season when he finished with 87 receptions for 1,646 yards and nine touchdowns.