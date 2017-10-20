GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany — Leon Goretzka scored again to lead Schalke to a 2-0 win over Mainz and fourth place in the Bundesliga on Friday.

He fired the home side into an early lead when Guido Burgstaller sent him through to chip the ball over the goalkeeper in the 13th minute.

It brought Goretzka's scoring streak to three consecutive games for Schalke. He also scored twice recently for Germany in a World Cup qualifier against Azerbaijan. He has six goals in 12 games for the national side.

Goretzka, whose contract is up at the end of the season, is reportedly a target for Bayern Munich and several other sides. He has so far refused to commit to Schalke, but recently said he hasn't decided against leaving.

Schalke contained Mainz until the end of the first half, when midfielder Danny Latza forced goalkeeper Ralf Faehrmann into action.

Burgstaller wrapped it up in the 74th after Rene Adler had saved Brazilian defender Naldo's header from a corner.

Bibiana Steinhaus, the first female referee in the Bundesliga, officiated for her second game in Germany's top flight.