MIAMI — Zack Greinke allowed one earned run in seven innings to earn his seventh victory, and the Arizona Diamondbacks rallied to snap the Miami Marlins' four-game winning streak, beating them 3-2 Thursday night.

Nick Ahmed had three of Arizona's six hits, including a two-run single in the eighth to put the Diamondbacks ahead. They won for the 13th time in the past 17 games.

Greinke (7-3), who moved into a tie for the NL lead in wins, struck out eight and allowed four hits. He also singled and scored the Diamondbacks' first run as he improved to 5-0 in nine games against the Marlins.

Archie Bradley struck out Marcell Ozuna with two on to end the eighth. Fernando Rodney, who blew a save in Wednesday's extra-inning win at Pittsburgh, completed a five-hitter by pitching a perfect ninth for his 14th save.

Diamondbacks centre fielder Gregor Blanco left the game in the fourth inning with a jammed left thumb.

Jeff Locke allowed one run in 5 2/3 innings in his season debut for Miami, but the bullpen couldn't hold the lead.

With the Marlins ahead 2-1, Kyle Barraclough (1-1) walked the first two batters in the eighth. The right-hander has given up 21 walks in 22 1/3 innings this season.

Following a sacrifice, Ahmed singled off Brad Ziegler.

Giancarlo Stanton's two-out RBI single in the third helped give the Marlins a 2-0 lead. The RBI was the 578th for Stanton, tying him with Mike Lowell for the franchise record.

Greinke was 1 for 25 this year before he singled in the sixth. Ahmed also singled with two outs, and Locke departed. Paul Goldschmidt then hit an RBI single off David Phelps to make the score 2-1.

The Marlins scored twice in the third inning on Stanton's single. The second run scored from first when right fielder Chris Owings let the ball get past him for an error.

Locke had been on the disabled list since the end of spring training with left biceps tendinitis. He retired the first 10 batters before Ahmed tripled with one out in the fourth.

FAN SUPPORT

Announced attendance was 16,433, and the actual crowd size was much larger than Wednesday afternoon's tiny turnout at Marlins Park.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Arizona: RHP Taijuan Walker (blister) had his bullpen session postponed until Friday. If he goes well, he's expected to start Sunday.

Marlins: RF Stanton (cramps) was back in the lineup after missing one game. ... Japanese RHP Junichi Tazawa (ribs) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A New Orleans as soon as the Marlins can find an interpreter to accompany him. ... RHP Tom Koehler (shoulder) threw a bullpen session Thursday and is expected to start a rehab assignment with Class-A Jupiter.

ROSTER MOVE

Before the game, Arizona optioned RHP Zack Godley to Triple-A Reno and recalled RHP Silvino Bracho. Locke was reinstated from 10-day DL ,and Miami LHP Justin Nicolino (blister) went on the 10-day DL.

UP NEXT

LHP Patrick Corbin (4-5, 5.14) is scheduled to start Friday for the Diamondbacks against Jose Urena (3-2, 3.14). The Marlins have scored 20 runs in Urena's past two starts, and he won both.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball