Wayne Gretzky will be behind the bench for Sunday's NHL All-Star Game in Los Angeles.

The Great One will replace John Tortorella as the head coach of the Metropolitan team, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

Tortorella's replacement for the Metro team? None other than Wayne Gretzky — Pierre LeBrun (@Real_ESPNLeBrun) January 28, 2017

The Great One gets to coach Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin and the rest of the Metro team this weekend. Cool. — Pierre LeBrun (@Real_ESPNLeBrun) January 28, 2017

Tortorella, head coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets, is missing All-Star weekend due to a personal family matter.

Gretzky, the all-time leader in points, coached the Arizona Coyotes for four seasons from 2005 to 2009, posting a record of 143-161-24.