Toronto Star baseball columnist Richard Griffin believes the Toronto Blue Jays should suspend centre fielder Kevin Pillar for using a homophobic slur after striking out on Wednesday night.

Kevin Pillar is alleged to have used the slur toward Atlanta Braves pitcher Jason Motte after striking out in the seventh inning.

Pillar appeared to take exception to Motte using a quick pitch to strike him out and the incident led to the two benches clearing.

Griffin: Blue Jays should suspend Pillar before MLB does Toronto Star baseball columnist Richard Griffin joins Naylor & Landsberg to discuss Kevin Pillar's apparent slur towards Braves Pitcher Jason Motte, Jose Bautista's bat flip and the Blue Jays loss to Atlanta.

Griffin told TSN 1050's Naylor and Landsberg Thursday morning the Jays should act swiftly and suspend Pillar before the league does. The MLB is investigating the incident.

"I think that before Major League Baseball gets around to it, the Blue Jays should suspend him on their own," Griffin said. "It was clear, it was obvious from the TV cameras at the moment what he was saying and with Yunel Escobar, the precedent that Escobar was suspended three games back in September of 2012, clearly there has to be some discipline in terms of Pillar.

“I think the Jays should get ahead of the curve and maybe make it a two-game (suspension) because Escobar's was much more premediated, putting a homophobic slur on the black that he put under his eyes. So that was far more premediated but still this calls for some sort of discipline.”

Escobar was also with the Blue Jays at the time of his 2012 suspension.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Pillar called the moment "stupid and immature".

“Yeah, I mean, obviously that was the initial thing I was upset about but I think it just stems from a little frustration in myself and just the way this series has been going," Pillar said, per MLB.com. "It was immature, it was stupid, it was uncalled for. It’s part of the game, it’s just, I’m a competitive guy and a heat of the moment. Obviously I’m going to do whatever I’ve got to do to reach out and apologize and let him know the didn’t do anything wrong, it was all me.

"Obviously something to learn from, something to move on from. Don’t let it define me but really I think it was just frustration from coming off a really good homestand and really just not even being in any of these ball games, just coming out flat and not being able to build on what we were able to build on against Seattle. That just all came out in that moment.”

Griffin said Pillar was wrong to claim his actions were "part of the game."

"That's probably what makes it as damning for him is to suggest that that's part of the game. And the way that he said it so casually, he may believe it. It's definitely not part of the game and the response from a one-word comment from the Braves tells you exactly what he said and what was going on."