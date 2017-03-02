The 32 participants in the inaugural ELEAGUE Street Fighter V Invitational have been divided into four groups for the opening round of competition beginning on Mar. 27.

The opening round will consist of best-of-three series to narrow the competition to six players from each group advancing to the regular season. The 24 players will be divided into four groups of six for the regular season. The campaign will run from April 7 to May 12 with two players from each group earning a spot in the playoffs. The remaining eight teams will compete in an elimination bracket to determine the winner.

The tournament will run from Mar. 27 to May 26 and features a prize pool of $250,000.