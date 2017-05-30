Georges St-Pierre's return to the Octagon could be short-lived.

The 36-year-old former Ultimate Fighting Championship welterweight champion told Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour that he intends to retire if he were to lose his comeback fight.

GSP on #themmahour says if he comes back and loses, "this is it for me." Says he'd retire before becoming a punching bag. — Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) May 30, 2017

"This is it for me," St-Pierre said.

St-Pierre, who has not fought since November 16, 2013 split decision victory over Johny Hendricks, still does not have a return fight confirmed.

On March 1, UFC president Dana White announced that St-Pierre would fight Michael Bisping for his middleweight title at some point in 2017, but White announced the fight had been cancelled earlier this month. The company intended to have the fight main event UFC 2013 on July 8 from Las Vegas during International Fight Week.

St-Pierre told the C2 Conference in Montreal last Friday that the delay in his return was over an eye injury.

“Trust me, I’m not the kind of guy who thinks, ‘Hey, I’m going to make everybody wait for me. I don’t want to fight during the summer, I want to take my time,'" St-Pierre said. "That’s not the reason. If it were up to me, I would come back. The reason is I had a problem with my eye. I had an injury. My vision has not been back yet. It will be back. It’s something very minor. The doctor insisted for me that I don’t spar until September.”

St-Pierre told Helwani on Tuesday that the earliest he can return is October.

Georges St-Pierre tells @arielhelwani that the earliest he can fight is after October and he knows he's a target because of his profile — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) May 30, 2017

The native of Saint-Isidore, Quebec says he still intends to fight Bisping and is currently walking around at 195-197 pounds.

GSP tells @arielhelwani he's weighing between 195-197 lbs right now with his eyes still on fighting Michael Bisping. #TheMMAHour — Seán Sheehan (@SeanSheehanBA) May 30, 2017

With Bisping waiting for St-Pierre, an interim middleweight title fight between number-one contender Yoel Romero and Robert Whittaker will be the co-main event on UFC 213. A women's bantamweight title fight between champion Amanda Nunes and Valentina Shevchenko headlines the show from the T-Mobile Arena.