Frank Seravalli TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Follow|Archive

PITTSBURGH — Pekka Rinne said Wednesday morning that he wanted to go to “a happy place” before Game 2 as he attempted to bounce back from a rough opening to the biggest series of his life.

What he found at PPG Paints Arena instead was his own personal hell.

Rinne, the Predators’ rock and backbone to their first-ever run to the Stanley Cup Final, unravelled for all of the Steel City to see in Game 2.

Rinne was yanked by coach Peter Laviolette fewer than four minutes into the third period after allowing three goals on six shots as a tied game turned into a full on Penguin rout.

Just like that, Rinne morphed from leading Conn Smythe candidate to total collapse, seemingly caving to the pressure of hockey’s biggest stage.

Fellow Finn Juuse Saros entered to mop up Rinne’s mess, after Pittsburgh scored twice in a span of 15 seconds to roll to an easy 4-1 victory that during the second intermission somehow seemed destined for overtime.

The defending Stanley Cup champion Penguins now lead the best-of-seven series by a 2-0 margin - just as they did last June heading to San Jose.

Game 3 is on Saturday night in the Music City, where the Predators have been nearly unbeatable in these playoffs with a 7-1 record on home ice.

Rinne will have to rebound in a big way. He has allowed eight goals on just 36 shots (.778 save percentage) after entering the Stanley Cup Final with a sparkling .941 mark that led all playoff goaltenders.

Some goals, like the ones Jake Guentzel and Scott Wilson somehow eked through Rinne’s wickets, have just been frankly hard to explain for the goaltender that the Predators say has been their MVP.

Guentzel scored twice, including the game-winner on a long rebound 10 seconds into the third period, to increase his playoff-leading total to 12 strikes. His 19 playoff points are the most among American-born rookies in the history of the NHL.

Maybe, just maybe, it’s just the Penguins - who have been incredibly opportunistic through the first two games - that are the root of Rinne’s struggles. Pittsburgh went another 9:55 stretch in the second period without a single shot on goal, meaning they have gone a total of 46:50 consecutively through two games without a shot, yet still have won both games.

Rinne, 34, has now beaten the Penguins just once in 10 career tries - including the postseason. He is 1-7-2 with an .865 save percentage, both statistics his worst career marks against any NHL team.

The Penguins have also been outshot in 15 of 21 games this postseason, but have a found a way to win 10 nonetheless.

After Pittsburgh’s fourth goal, the 18,618 Terrible Towel-waving faithful were chanting “We Want The Cup.” Lord Stanley’s chalice is two wins away now, nearing within grasp.

The only question is whether Rinne can get off the mat.

-

Contact Frank Seravalli on Twitter: @frank_seravalli