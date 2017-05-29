Frank Seravalli TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Follow|Archive

PITTSBURGH — What do you call going more than half a hockey game without a single shot on goal?

If you’re the Pittsburgh Penguins, somehow, a 1-0 lead in the Stanley Cup Final.

In between the 37 minutes the Penguins and all their starpower went shotless, the Nashville Predators not only climbed all the way back from a 3-0 deficit, but seemed to have all the momentum as Game 1 drifted toward overtime on Monday night.

The 19,000 yellow-clad natives inside PPG Paints Arena grew a little more restless each time the Penguins crossed the blue line and didn’t fling a puck toward Pekka Rinne.

No team had ever gone a single period, like the Penguins did in the middle frame, without registering at least one shot on goal in the Stanley Cup Final since the NHL began officially tracking shots during the 1957-58 season, according to Elias Sports Bureau.

Turns out, the Pens had the Preds exactly where they wanted them.

Call it the rope-a-dope strategy.

With 3:17 to play in the third period, and Game 1 knotted at 3-3, Jake Guentzel scored on the first shot thrown at Rinne since Nick Bonino scored on a one-handed prayer with 17 seconds to go in the first period.

Add an empty-netter, and it finished Penguins 5, Predators 3.

Just how Penguins coach Mike Sullivan drew it up. Pittsburgh’s 12 shots were the fewest ever by one team in a Stanley Cup Final.

Guentzel’s goal served as the dagger after the Predators clawed back to level ground after P.K. Subban’s goal was controversially overturned in the first period.

Viktor Arvidsson, Colton Sissons and Frederick Gaudreau each scored for the Predators to overcome the deficit, but it was Rinne’s sterling .941 save percentage that was damaged the most in Game 1. Rinne was charged with four goals against on 11 shots, seriously shaving his playoff-leading mark, as the opportunistic Penguins escaped with the win.

--

Contact Frank Seravalli on Twitter: @frank_seravalli