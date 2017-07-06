Shapiro: Hard to see scenario in which trading Donaldson makes Jays better

The Toronto Blue Jays have promoted prospects Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette to the High-A Dunedin Blue Jays according to TSN Baseball Reporter Scott Mitchell.

Can confirm Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette will move from Low-A Lansing to High-A Dunedin after Sunday’s Futures Game. #BlueJays — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) July 7, 2017

The move will come after Sunday's Futures Game.

Guerrero Jr. and Bichette have been raking so far this season for the Class-A Lansing Lugnuts.

In 70 games, Guerrero Jr., 18, is slashing .317/.411/.472 with six home runs and 44 RBIs. Bichette, 19, has been even better with a line of .383/.444./732 with 10 home runs and 51 RBIs in 69 games.

Despite their success and promotion, neither are expected a reach the big-league level for at least another year or two and even possibly longer than that. By comparison, Yankees' rookie Aaron Judge is currently 25, having first been called up to the MLB at age 24.

Both prospects are sons of former major leaguers as well.

Guerrero Jr.’s father, Vladimir Guerrero, is one of the greatest right-handed hitters of the modern era, spending 16 seasons mostly between the Montreal Expos and the Los Angeles Angels and hitting 449 home runs.

Bichette's father, Dante Bichette, had an impressive 14-year career, finishing with a lifetime batting average of .299 and 274 home runs.