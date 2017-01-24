The Calgary Flames lost fourth straight game on Tuesday night, falling 5-1 to the Montreal Canadiens.

The Flames would have been shutout for the second time in as many nights in the loss, if not for Sam Bennett scoring with one second left on the clock.

After the loss, Flames head coach Glen Guluztan ripped the effort of his team, who fell to 24-24-3 on the season.

"We were pathetic," Gulutzan said, per LNH.com. "It was a pathetic display. No bite back, no kick back, accept it. Right down, our top guys didn’t do anything.”

Gulutzan is in his first year as head coach of the Flames. He joined the team in June after Bob Hartley was fired.

Prior to joining the Flames, Gulutzan spent three seasons as an assistant with the Vancouver Canucks. He served as head coach of the Dallas Stars from 2011-2013, posting a 64-57-9 record over two seasons, missing the playoffs in both.