Houston Astros infielder Yuli Gurriel will be suspended for the first five games of the 2018 Major League Baseball season for his inappropriate gesture towards Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yu Darvish during Game 3 of the World Series, but he will not miss any of the rest of the World Series.

After hitting a home run off of Darvish, cameras caught Gurriel making a slant-eyed gesture and saying the Spanish word, "chinito," meaning "little Chinese guy" in reference to Darvish, who is from Japan.

USA Today's Bob Nightengale notes that the MLBPA pushed strongly for the league's discipline to be meted out next season.

The union fought hard for Gurriel saying that a one game suspension now would be like a 50-game suspension w 4G left https://t.co/gYNyH2oHux — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) October 28, 2017

Gurriel's salary from the five games in which he is banned next season will be donated to charity.