{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
  • nhl
  • nba
  • mlb
  • mls
Full
Scores

Scoreboard

{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
  • nhl
  • nba
  • mlb
  • mls

TSN

TSN

What's On TSN

  • ATP 1000: Indian Wells - Day 4

    Now on TSN2

  • ATP 1000: Indian Wells - Day 5

    Mon 4PM ET / 1PM PT on TSN2

  • BMO Raptors Basketball on TSN

    Dallas Mavericks vs. Toronto Raptors

    Mon 7:30PM ET / 4:30PM PT on TSN1, TSN4 and TSN5

  • Jets Hockey on TSN

    Winnipeg Jets vs. Nashville Predators

    Available to viewers in the Jets region

    Mon 7PM CT on TSN3

  • ATP 1000: Indian Wells - Day 6

    Tue 2PM ET / 11AM PT on TSN2

TSN BROADCAST SCHEDULE