Brad Gushue will take a week’s worth of aches and pains at the Tim Hortons Brier if it means his St. John’s rink is standing atop the podium by the end of it.

Gushue’s Newfoundland and Labrador rink are a day away from taking the ice at the Mile One Centre for the biggest bonspiel of their tenure together. For the first time since 1972, the Brier will be played in St. John’s, the hometown of Gushue and thousands of curling fans who’ve waited years to see a Canadian championship in their province.

Just to make things a little more like a Hollywood script, not only will Gushue try to win Newfoundland and Labrador their first Brier title since 1976 when Jack MacDuff captured the championship, he’s also looking to win his first career Brier. The 36-year-old has won his province 14 times and made two Brier finals, losing to Glenn Howard in 2007 and Kevin Koe last year.

All the heartache at nationals over the years could make a win in his hometown that much sweeter, says the 2006 Olympic gold medalist.

“I think it would be a pretty good party,” Gushue told TSN.ca. “I’ve heard the stories after we won the Olympics in 2006 what happened here and the parties that ensued. I certainly would love to have that opportunity to see it. There's a lot of things that can happen between now and then.

“I’m just really appreciative that the Brier is here, that we have an opportunity to play a Brier in St. John’s. Not only that, I think it’s awesome how the people of St. John’s and Newfoundland have really embraced the Brier, made it a sellout and made it the biggest thing to happen in this city from a sporting perspective in a long, long time.”

Vice Mark Nichols, who was part of Gushue’s squad at the 2006 Olympics in Italy, as well as Brett Gallant and Geoff Walker have never won a Brier either.

Gushue says a win in St. John’s is hard to compare with Olympic glory, but would still be a career defining moment.

“As a Newfoundlander, playing a Brier in St. John’s and the opportunity to win that I think it would definitely be right up there. While it’s difficult to compare [to the Olympics], it would certainly be one of the biggest moments in my career and one that’d be hard to top.”

Gushue uses double raise to shock Koe at 2015 Brier

One hurdle for Team Gushue, currently ranked first on the Canadian Team Ranking System, will be the condition of their skip’s health. Gushue was absent for the start of the 2016-17 season due to a nagging hip/groin injury, missing important events like the Canada Cup. He came back in December at The National on the Grand Slam circuit and won the Canadian Open, also a Grand Slam event, a month later.

Despite having success in his return, Gushue says he’s still not 100 per cent.

“I certainly feel like I’m capable of playing the way I normally do,” he said. “I don’t think I’ll get it back to where I’d like it to be until after the season is done and I can have three, four, five months to focus on getting the area stronger. That’s the only way it’s going to get better.

“I’m not concerned about having to come out of the game or anything like that. It won’t be as comfortable as I’d like it to be. We proved at the last Slam that we can still play pretty good with it not being perfect.”

Gushue will have his team of physiotherapists and massage therapists on hand at the Mile One Centre if his injury acts up during the week.

However, if Gushue goes down and is unable to play, there will be no curler waiting in the bullpen for his number to be called. The rink tried their best to find an alternate, but was unsuccessful, largely because the in-province curlers they were interested in would have been banned from the Travelers Curling Club Championship for the next four years.

“It left us in a situation where we would have to take someone we didn’t know very well, or, that probably wasn’t able to play at a level that we would want,” said Gushue.

Team Gushue decided not to settle, so what you see is what you get for this rink. If Gushue, or anyone else, can’t suit up, their foursome becomes a threesome with the first two curlers shooting three rocks each followed by the skip throwing a pair.

Take It Easy

Due do to all that comes with playing in a Brier in your home province (media, ticket request, etc.), Gushue says his team has taken a more relaxing approach this time around as opposed to year’s past. The rink has taken more days off and has had less intense practices.

“We know there’s going to be a lot of demand for our time,” explained the skipper. “We know over the course of the week, the emotion and the amount of energy that’s will be used in each game is going to take his toll. Leading into it we’ve tapered off a little bit more than we have in the past.

“The last two weeks leading into the Brier we’ve tried to take the foot of the pedal.”

The extra pressure and responsibility of playing in front of your fans can be draining, but the lift those same fans give you can also be an advantage, according to Gushue.

“The one thing at every Brier I’ve been to, the one game that kind of stands out or is a tough play is the usually the one when you play the home team…You know the majority of people aren’t cheering for you,” said Gushue.

“This year it’s certainly different. It’s going to be the exact opposite for us. Everybody’s tough game is going to be against us because the crowd is going to be so heavily behind us. It’s certainly going to be nice for us to have that little bit of an edge and hopefully it benefits us and hurts the other teams a bit.”

Newfoundland and Labrador hit the ice Saturday afternoon against Brendan Bottcher and Team Alberta to kick off their Brier.

If you want to be competitive in today’s game, you must be in peak physically condition. As a result, Gushue and Nichols, in partnership with Orangetheory Fitness, are opening a gym in St. John’s within the next couple months. Check out their Facebook page for more information.