Habs get D Benn from Stars for D Pateryn, pick

The Montreal Canadiens have acquired defenceman Jordie Benn from the Dallas Stars in exchange for defenceman Greg Pateryn and a fourth-round pick in 2017.

Benn, 29, has two goals and 13 assists over 58 games with the Stars this season, his sixth year with the club. Benn is in the first year of a three-year, $3.3 million contract.

Pateryn has six points in 24 games with the Canadiens this season. He put up seven points in 38 games last season.

The Canadiens originally acquired Pateryn and a 2010 second round pick back in 2008 in a trade that sent forward Mikhail Grabovski to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Pateryn has another year left on his current deal with a cap hit of $800,000.