Montreal Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher will not accompany the team to Toronto for Saturday's game and will instead return to Montreal to meet with team doctors.

Gallagher was hurt on Wednesday night when he was hit by a shot from teammate Shea Weber.

Forward Paul Byron was also forced to leave the game against Dallas with an upper-body injury and did not return.

The Canadiens beat the Stars 4-3 in overtime.