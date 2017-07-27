Andrei Markov has played his final game with the Montreal Canadiens.

The Canadiens announced Thursday Markov, who has spent his entire 16-year career with Montreal, will not be re-signed by the team.

The 38-year-old finished with six goals and 30 assists in 62 games for the Habs last season, and has 119 goals - third all-time among Canadiens defencemen - and 453 assists in 990 career NHL games.

He sits sixth in franchise history in games played and tied for second in points with Guy Lapointe for points among defenceman.

Markov, who is acting as his own agent this summer, is believed to be seeking a two-year, $12 million contract. He is coming off a three-year, $17.25 million contract signed ahead of the 2014-15 season.

The Russian blueliner was drafted by the Canadiens in the sixth round of 1998 NHL Draft and made his debut with the club in 2000.

"On behalf of the entire organization, I would like to thank Andrei for his great contributions during his 16 seasons as a proud member of the Montreal Canadiens," Canadiens president and CEO Geoff Molson said in a team release. "Arguably one of the best defensemen in franchise history, Andrei was a model of dedication to the great game of hockey. A respected figure around the league and among his teammates, Andrei demonstrated leadership both on and off the ice. Andrei's commitment to our franchise was second to none, proven by his overcoming three serious and potentially career-ending injuries.

"I would like to wish Andrei the best of luck in the next step of his career, and happiness with his family."

He owns five goals and 32 points in 89 playoff games, advancing as far as the Eastern Conference Final in 2014. He was named an All-Star in back-to-back seasons in 2008 and 2009.

Markov ranked third among Canadiens defencemen with 21:50 of time on ice per game last season.

The Canadiens signed veteran defenceman Mark Streit to a one-year deal on Tuesday.