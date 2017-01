The Montreal Canadiens placed defenceman Zach Redmond on waivers Monday.

The 28-year-old has played 16 games with the Habs this season, recording five assists and a plus-6 rating.

Redmond, a seventh round pick of the Atlanta Thrashers in 2008, was signed by Montreal to a two-year contract this off-season.

The American has nine goals and 29 assists over 130 career games with the Winnipeg Jets, Colorado Avalanche and Canadiens.