Montreal Canadiens forward Alexander Radulov skated in practice on Wednesday as he works his way back from a lower-body injury.

Head coach Claude Julien said the Russian winger will be re-evaluated on Thursday, and did not commit to his status against the Calgary Flames on Thursday night.

Julien also confirms that Brian Flynn is "extremely doubtful" for the game against CGY. Alexander Radulov will be re-evaluated on Thursday. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) March 8, 2017

The 30-year-old forward has been out since March 2, when he logged over 18 minutes of ice time against the Nashville Predators.

Radulov owns 15 goals and 31 assists in 63 games with the Canadiens this season, his first with the team.

Julien also provided updates on Brian Flynn and Tomas Plekanec, who both missed Wednesday's practice. Plekanec (upper-body injury) has been ruled out of Thursday's game, while Julien said Flynn is "extremely doubtful" to play.

Plekanec has been out since March 4, while Flynn sustained an upper-body injury against the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday.