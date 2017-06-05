Habs' protected list could come down to Benn or Beaulieu

The Montreal Canadiens have re-signed forwward Andreas Martinsen to a one-year, one-way contract.

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports the deal is worth $675,000.

Martinsen, who was scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent on July 1, was held without a point in nine games with the Canadiens this season. He was acquired at the trade deadline from the Colorado Avalanche for Sven Andrighetto.

In total, he scored three goals and added four assists in 64 games with the Canadiens and Avalanche last season. He dressed in two playoff games, but did not record a point.

Since entering the league during the 2015-16 season, Martinsen owns seven goals and 11 assists in 119 NHL games.